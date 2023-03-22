Bosch appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as its Managing Director

Home Business

Mudlapur will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Auto components major Bosch Ltd on Wednesday announced leadership changes with Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed as its Managing Director, and President of the Bosch Group in India with effect from July 1, 2023.

He will succeed Soumitra Bhattacharya who will be retiring from Bosch India effective June 30, 2023, after 28 years of service in various capacities, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Further, Bosch said from July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently, Executive Director at Bosch Ltd and Executive Vice-President, Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed as Joint Managing Director of Bosch Ltd.

At the same time, he will continue to be chief technology officer for Bosch Ltd, it added.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management.

Most recently, he was joint managing director and chief technology officer of Bosch Ltd, the company said.

Previously, he was regional president and managing director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Pvt Ltd.

The company said Bhattacharya will retire as president of the Bosch Group in India and from the board of management of Bosch Ltd.

He took over the role of president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director for Bosch Ltd in 2017.

Prior to that, he was joint managing director and chief financial officer for Bosch Ltd.

