Chhattisgarh’s Gevra becomes India's first coal mine to produce 50 million ton output

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Gevra project of the Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL), which is an undertaking of the state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL), has created a distinct niche for itself after attaining a milestone achievement with the highest coal production in the country touching 50 million ton.

"There remains immense potential for development and expansion in Gevra mine, which has carved a special place among Coal India's projects through the incorporation of modern and eco-friendly mining technology. The mine has set a target of achieving a new record of 52 million ton by the end of this fiscal year", said Dr Prem Sagar Mishra, CMD (SECL).

Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on his Twitter handle has congratulated the Gevra project on joining the 50 million tonne club.

The SECL on Monday also achieved the highest-ever annual production of 157.45 million tons of coal, surpassing its own previous high of 157.35 million tons achieved in 2018-19.

On the momentous occasion of Gevra mine becoming the first Mine in India to cross 50 MT mark, CMD Dr. Prem Sagar Mishra along with FDs reached Gevra project, met and congratulated the entire team . He also interacted with Area HoDs & Officers. @JoshiPralhad @CoalMinistry pic.twitter.com/c8S20PlWRa — SECL (@secl_cil) March 20, 2023

Gevra, with reserves of 1000 million tons of coal, is cited as very crucial for the growth of SECL as the area has high reserves of coal which alone can provide coal for energy supply to the country for about 10 years, the officials said while relating the output with current coal production of the entire country.

The Gevra mine is said to be using technology like Surface Miner, which is blasting-free technology and doesn't adversely affect the environment. In order to protect the environment, long-range mist fogging machines have been installed along with water sprinklers, which reduce dust particles in the air. A mechanised system equipped with conveyor belts has been set up for transportation of coal and the automatic loading of coal is done for railway wagons through high-capacity silos.

Around 700 personnel work per shift at the Gevra mine, which has consistently supplied coal for the last almost 40 years. The strike length of the mine is about 10 km and its width is 4 km

RAIPUR: The Gevra project of the Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL), which is an undertaking of the state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL), has created a distinct niche for itself after attaining a milestone achievement with the highest coal production in the country touching 50 million ton. "There remains immense potential for development and expansion in Gevra mine, which has carved a special place among Coal India's projects through the incorporation of modern and eco-friendly mining technology. The mine has set a target of achieving a new record of 52 million ton by the end of this fiscal year", said Dr Prem Sagar Mishra, CMD (SECL). Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on his Twitter handle has congratulated the Gevra project on joining the 50 million tonne club.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The SECL on Monday also achieved the highest-ever annual production of 157.45 million tons of coal, surpassing its own previous high of 157.35 million tons achieved in 2018-19. On the momentous occasion of Gevra mine becoming the first Mine in India to cross 50 MT mark, CMD Dr. Prem Sagar Mishra along with FDs reached Gevra project, met and congratulated the entire team . He also interacted with Area HoDs & Officers. @JoshiPralhad @CoalMinistry pic.twitter.com/c8S20PlWRa — SECL (@secl_cil) March 20, 2023 Gevra, with reserves of 1000 million tons of coal, is cited as very crucial for the growth of SECL as the area has high reserves of coal which alone can provide coal for energy supply to the country for about 10 years, the officials said while relating the output with current coal production of the entire country. The Gevra mine is said to be using technology like Surface Miner, which is blasting-free technology and doesn't adversely affect the environment. In order to protect the environment, long-range mist fogging machines have been installed along with water sprinklers, which reduce dust particles in the air. A mechanised system equipped with conveyor belts has been set up for transportation of coal and the automatic loading of coal is done for railway wagons through high-capacity silos. Around 700 personnel work per shift at the Gevra mine, which has consistently supplied coal for the last almost 40 years. The strike length of the mine is about 10 km and its width is 4 km