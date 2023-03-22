Home Business

IndusGo raises Rs 100 crore in second round of funding

 Beginning with an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, the company is planning to launch its competitive fleet of self-drive car rentals across metro cities in South India.

Published: 22nd March 2023 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

The cash-starved State of Andhra Pradesh is likely to lose a revenue of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore per annum. (File | Reuters)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Self-drive car rental company IndusGo has raised Rs 100 crore from its parent company Indus Motors.  Beginning with an initial investment of Rs 20 crore, the company is planning to launch its competitive fleet of self-drive car rentals across metro cities in South India.

Backed by the parent company with a turnover of Rs 2,500 crore, IndusGo plans to utilise these funds to expand its fleet of vehicles by 1000 cars in addition to the existing fleet of 480 cars, employ advanced cutting-edge technology, and hire additional staff to improve customer service.

“This funding is a testament to our success in the current markets we operate in and also further highlights the potential that the Indian self-drive car rental industry holds,” said Afdhel AW, Founder, IndusGo. He added that the company’s goal is to bridge the gap between the online and offline world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndusGo Indus Motors
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp