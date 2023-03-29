Home Business

Australia-based Sicona plans to set up next-gen battery tech plant in Chennai

“We are commercialising an innovative silicon-composite battery anode technology, developed and perfected over the last 10 years at the Australian Institute for Innovative Materials (AIIM).

Published: 29th March 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

lithium-ion battery

An image of a Lithium-ion battery used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

WOLLONGONG:  After Tamil Nadu government unveiled the revised e-vehicle policy, Australia-based company Sicona,  which develops next-generation battery materials technology, is planning to set up a plant in Chennai through a joint venture with an Indian company.

Christian Jordaan, founder and chief executive officer, told visiting Indian journalists at Wollongong University, which is helping Australia in the energy transition that the company will be developing next-generation battery materials technology used in the anodes (negative electrodes) of lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) batteries that enable electric-mobility and storage of renewable energy.

“This will significantly increase the energy density to bring down the cost upfront for electric vehicles,” he says.

“We are commercialising an innovative silicon-composite battery anode technology, developed and perfected over the last 10 years at the Australian Institute for Innovative Materials (AIIM). Sicona’s current generation silicon-composite anode technology delivers 50 per cent to 100 per cent higher capacity than conventional graphite anodes and its anode materials can deliver more than 50 per cent higher cell energy density than current Lithium-ion batteries,” said Jordaan.

Jordaan says after the domination by China in the manufacturing of batteries, things are changing geopolitically after Covid-19 as US and India are planning to localise the manufacturing of batteries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Electric Vehicle Sicona
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp