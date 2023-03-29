No charge on UPI payment; interoperable fee only on merchant transactions: NPCI 

Home Business

NEW DELHI: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday clarified that bank-to-bank account transfers via UPI will continue to remain free but any merchant payment that goes through two different wallets will be chargeable above Rs 2,000.

"Interchange charges are only applicable for the prepaid payment instruments (PPI) merchant transactions and there is no charge to customers," NPCI, payment gateway, clarified in a statement.

In simple words, the charge will kick in when a customer having a wallet of one particular company makes a payment to a merchant, who has a wallet of another company.

This levy was introduced to help cover the cost of interchange or interoperable between two wallets. PhonePe, GooglePay Paytm are dominant players in the mobile-wallet payment market.

NPCI has permitted the PPI wallets to be part of an interoperable UPI ecosystem and levied a 1.1 per cent charge on unified payment interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000 while using PPI.

"The interchange charges introduced are only applicable for the PPI merchant transactions and there is no charge to customers, and it is further clarified that there are no charges for the bank account to bank account-based UPI payments (i.e.normal UPI payments)," it said.

With this addition to UPI, the customers will have the choice of using any bank account, RuPay Credit card and prepaid wallets on UPI-enabled apps, it said.

The share of an individual to merchants' transactions above Rs 2,000 is about 5 per cent of the total transactions in February.

In recent times, it said, UPI has emerged as the preferred mode of digital payment by offering a free, fast, secure and seamless experience.

Traditionally, it said, the most preferred method of UPI transactions is linking the bank account in any UPI-enabled app for making payments, which contributes over 99.9 per cent of total UPI transactions.

These bank account-to-account transactions continue to remain free for customers and merchants.

No customer will pay any charges on making payments from UPI either from bank account or PPI/Paytm Wallet, Paytm said in a tweet.

UPI is an instant real-time payment system that facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions. The transaction is done through mobile in easy steps. Besides, there are no charges applicable for the UPI transaction so far.

Moreover, UPI has played a key role in the country becoming an almost cashless economy.

The inexpensive medium for cashless transactions has been gaining traction month on month basis.

The UPI was launched in 2016, and since then it has emerged as the most popular and preferred payment mode pioneering person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions accounting for 75 per cent of total digital payments.

The volume of UPI transactions has increased manifold from 0.45 crore in January 2017 to 804 crore in January 2023.

The value of UPI transactions has increased from just Rs 1,700 crore to Rs 12.98 lakh crore during the same period.

NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

It has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country It facilitates payments through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), UPI, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

