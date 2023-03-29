Home Business

RIL, 10 other cos to get Rs 14K cr production linked incentive on solar power

As per the power ministry, the scheme will fetch the government an investment of Rs 93,041 crore and generate nearly 1,01,487 jobs in the country.

Published: 29th March 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo|AP)

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo|AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government has allocated a total capacity of 39,600 MW of domestic Solar PV module (Tranche-II) manufacturing capacity to 11 firms, with an outlay of Rs 14,007 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. 

As per the power ministry, the scheme will fetch the government an investment of Rs 93,041 crore and generate nearly 1,01,487 jobs in the country. Reliance has been awarded capacity worth 6,000 MW, Waaree 6000 MW, ReNew 4,800 MW, JSW 1,000 MW while Tata Power Solar received 4,000 MW. The government said the manufacturing capacity of 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and balance of 15,400 MW capacity by April 2026.

“India was well on its way to climb up the value chain in production of the high technology Solar PV Modules and this capacity addition is a major step towards making India Aatmanirbhar in the solar manufacturing sector,” said power minister R K Singh.

He further said the scheme has proved to be a watershed event in the country’s renewable landscape, resulting in nearly 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next 3 years. It has also reduced import.  Integrated capacity of 8,737 MW was allocated under Tranche-I of the scheme in November-December 2022. Considering the two tranches together, the total domestic solar PV module making capacity allocated under the PLI scheme is 48,337 MW.

‘PLI scheme to fetch `93K cr investment’

PLI scheme likely to fetch government investment of Rs 93,041 crore and generate 1,01,487 jobs. Reliance has been awarded capacity worth 6,000 MW, Waaree 6000 MW, ReNew 4,800 MW, JSW 1,000 MW while Tata Power Solar received 4,000 MW. The government said the manufacturing capacity of 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and balance 15,400 MW capacity by April 2026

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RIL Solar PV Solar Power
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp