RIL, 10 other cos to get Rs 14K cr production linked incentive on solar power

NEW DELHI: Government has allocated a total capacity of 39,600 MW of domestic Solar PV module (Tranche-II) manufacturing capacity to 11 firms, with an outlay of Rs 14,007 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme.

As per the power ministry, the scheme will fetch the government an investment of Rs 93,041 crore and generate nearly 1,01,487 jobs in the country. Reliance has been awarded capacity worth 6,000 MW, Waaree 6000 MW, ReNew 4,800 MW, JSW 1,000 MW while Tata Power Solar received 4,000 MW. The government said the manufacturing capacity of 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and balance of 15,400 MW capacity by April 2026.

“India was well on its way to climb up the value chain in production of the high technology Solar PV Modules and this capacity addition is a major step towards making India Aatmanirbhar in the solar manufacturing sector,” said power minister R K Singh.

He further said the scheme has proved to be a watershed event in the country’s renewable landscape, resulting in nearly 48 GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next 3 years. It has also reduced import. Integrated capacity of 8,737 MW was allocated under Tranche-I of the scheme in November-December 2022. Considering the two tranches together, the total domestic solar PV module making capacity allocated under the PLI scheme is 48,337 MW.

