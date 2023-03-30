Home Business

Air India revamps policies for women staff

The airline will give women pilots the choice to opt for quicker turnaround flights till the child reaches the age of one year.

Published: 30th March 2023 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

pregnancy, maternity leaves

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India will provide 26 weeks of maternity leave to women employees as well as daycare support under its revamped policies.

Besides, the airline will give women pilots the choice to opt for quicker turnaround flights till the child reaches the age of one year.

The option will be subject to request and availability, according to an internal communication.

The revised policies, to be effective from April 1, are part of the carrier's 'MOMS - Returning Mothers Programme'.

MOMS refers to 'Making Our Mothers Soar'.

Women employees will get maternity leave for 26 weeks, including for commissioning and adopting mothers, as per the communication.

Currently, the maternity leave is for 12 weeks.

A commissioning mother refers to one who commissions a surrogate mother to bear a child on her behalf while adopting mother is one who legally adopts a child.

Under the programme, a woman employee can avail of nutrition guidance and day care facility on a co-pay model.

There will also be counselling sessions to "address mental well-being, preparation for childbirth and plans to return to work for expectant mothers", the communication said.

Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group in January last year, has more than 5,000 women employees, including flying and non-flying staff.

This accounts for around 40 per cent of the total headcount of nearly 11,000 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
maternity leave Air India women employees
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp