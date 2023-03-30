Indians ordered 3.3 cr plates of Idli on Swiggy in last one year 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Idli Day, on-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has delivered 3.3 crore plates of the South Indian delicacy in the last one year.

The company also shared that a single user from Hyderabad spent a whopping Rs 6 lakh on Idlis in the last 12 months.

The analysis by Swiggy covers the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and provides interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.

"Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers.

Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most," the company said.

Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata and Kochi.

The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 am to 10 am, with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time.

Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order.

Rava idli is more popular in Bangalore than in any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly among orders across all cities, Swiggy stated.

The top five restaurants that are popular for their idlis are A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bangalore and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant in Chennai, and Udipi's Upahar in Hyderabad, the company said.

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of World Idli Day, on-demand delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said it has delivered 3.3 crore plates of the South Indian delicacy in the last one year. The company also shared that a single user from Hyderabad spent a whopping Rs 6 lakh on Idlis in the last 12 months. The analysis by Swiggy covers the period from March 30, 2022, to March 25, 2023, and provides interesting insights into the popularity of this South Indian delicacy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Swiggy has delivered 33 million plates of Idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers. Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most," the company said. Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata and Kochi. The analysis also revealed that the most popular time to order idlis is between 8 am to 10 am, with consumers from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Mumbai also ordering idlis during dinner time. Plain idli is the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order. Rava idli is more popular in Bangalore than in any other city, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is popular in cities across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also feature regularly among orders across all cities, Swiggy stated. The top five restaurants that are popular for their idlis are A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bangalore and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant in Chennai, and Udipi's Upahar in Hyderabad, the company said.