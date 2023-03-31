Spacetech start-ups venturing into satellite positioning, security market

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Space-tech start-ups are venturing into one of least penetrated domains in the space economy - space situational awareness (SSA) and space traffic management (STM) market. Despite a robust space program, India is yet to develop strong capabilities in this area.

A significant number of players are eyeing a piece in the pie. New Delhi-based Aerospace and defence tech start-up Samkalpa Systems has formed a joint venture Vedcomspoc, an enterprise software for SSA. The company is in talks with the Indian Space Research Organisation for setting up a ground observatory and providing a technological interface for a mission control centre, said Ravnish Luthra, founder of Vedcomspoc. “We’re also in touch with private players,” he added.

SSA is analysis of space environment, which includes real-time tracking of space assets to avoid collision of satellites with each other or with debris, analysing security threats from adversaries, including spying and military satellites.

India is in an early-stage in SSA and the country’s capacity is inadequate, according to Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd), former Director General of Military operations and Director General of Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body. More and more near-collisions and increasing risk of maneuverable satellites posing risks and critical capabilities have to be ISRO-led, he added.

With satellites being an integral part of the modern telecommunication, the focus to protect these satellites from adversary spying or attacking on them is increasing, said Paul Graziani, founder and chief executive of COMSPOC Corp, which provides services for US Air Force, among others.

Recently speaking at an event in Bengaluru, ISRO Chairperson and Space Department secretary Somnath said that India needs to develop capability in SSA and STM. Increasing number of launches, deployment of smaller satellites and constellations and increased space debris are driving the demand for space situational awareness. The ESA Space environment report 2022 observes that current launch traffic in lower earth orbit is around 10 times higher than in 2000.

Developing Space situational awareness capabilities requires space assets and ground assets which includes satellites, telescopes and radars, along with data analysing engines. Bengaluru-based start-up Digantara is building the country’s first commercial space situational awareness observatory at Uttarakhand.

