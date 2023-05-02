Home Business

Go First: Scindia says 'prudent to wait for judicial process to run its course'

"It has come to our knowledge that the airline has applied to the NCLT. It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course," the Civil Aviation Minister said.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said it was unfortunate that the operational bottleneck related to engine supplies has dealt a blow to India's low-cost carrier Go First Airlines' financial position.

Against the backdrop of the airline filing an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, the minister said, "It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course".

Faced with a severe financial crunch, the budget carrier has also decided to cancel flights for May 3 and 4.

"Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to their engines. The Government of India has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved," Scindia said in a statement.

He noted that it is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline's financial position.

"It has come to our knowledge that the airline has applied to the NCLT. It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course," he said.

Further, Scindia said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to the airline on the sudden suspension of flights.

It is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers, so that inconvenience is minimal, he added.

