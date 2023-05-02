Home Business

Pakistan inflation hits record-high 36.42 per cent

Poor Pakistanis are feeling the brunt of the economic turmoil, with rising food prices and soaring transport costs.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's year-on-year inflation hit its highest-ever level of 36.42 per cent in April, after the government introduced new taxes and raised fuel prices to try to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions for a crucial bailout.

Government data released Tuesday showed month-on-month inflation was 2.41 per cent, while average inflation for the past 12 months stood at 28.23 percent.

Years of financial mismanagement and political instability have pushed Pakistan's economy to the brink of collapse, exacerbated by a global energy crisis and devastating floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.

ALSO READ | The begging bowl syndrome and Pakistan

Poor Pakistanis are feeling the brunt of the economic turmoil, with rising food prices and soaring transport costs.

"Inflation has broken our backs. Savings aside, it is difficult to meet even the monthly expenses," said Zaibunissa, a housewife in Rawalpindi.

Food prices were up by nearly 50 percent in April from a year earlier, with transport costs 57 per cent higher.

To pull the country out of its spiral, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is battling to revive the next tranche of a $6.5 billion loan deal agreed with the IMF in 2019.

The global lender is demanding more stringent reforms, including tax rises and subsidy cuts, likely to rile voters ahead of a general election due no later than October.

ALSO READ | The fall and fall of Pakistan

Pakistan also has to win guarantees of bilateral support from friendly nations, with China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates already contributing.

Analysts say inflation is expected to rise even after a deal has been reached.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Inflation Economy
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp