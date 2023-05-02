Toll tax collection through FASTag hits all-time high of Rs 193.15 crore in single day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The daily toll collection through FASTag system achieved a historic milestone on April 29 by reaching an all-time high of Rs 193.15 crore, with 1.16 crore transactions, in a single day.

The implementation of the FASTag system for toll collection in India has been a resounding success, with a consistent growth trajectory and on April 29, it made another record, said the ministry of road transport and highways on Tuesday.

Since FASTag was mandated by the government in February 2021, the number of toll plazas under the FASTag programme has increased from 770 to 1,228, including 339 state toll plazas. With a penetration rate of around 97 percent and over 6.9 crore FASTag issued to users, the system has significantly improved the user experience by reducing waiting times at National Highways (NH) Fee Plazas.

“The consistent and progressive adoption of the FASTag by highway users has not only enhanced the efficiency of toll operations but also led to a more precise valuation of road assets, attracting further investment in India's highway infrastructure,” said the ministry.

In addition to its effectiveness in toll collection, FASTag has also facilitated seamless and secure contactless payment for parking fees at over 140 parking lots in 50+ cities across India.

“The government remains steadfast in its commitment to provide a seamless and hassle-free tolling experience for all road users. In this context, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is actively working towards finalizing the necessary requirements for implementation of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based tolling system for allowing free-flow tolling system in India,” said the ministry.

The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was Rs 134.44 crore, and the single day highest collection touched Rs 144.19 crore on December 24.

Total toll collection through FASTag on toll plazas, including state highway toll plazas, increased 46 per cent to Rs 50,855 crore in 2022. Total toll collection through FASTag on toll plazas, including state highway toll plazas, in 2021 was Rs 34,778 crore.

The number of FASTag transactions also witnessed a growth of about 48 per cent year-on-year in 2022. The number of FASTag transactions in 2021 and 2022 was 219 crore and 324 crore, respectively.

