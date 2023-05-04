Don’t have mandate to regulate OTTs: TRAI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman PD Vaghela on Wednesday said that there should be a level-playing field when it comes to licensing across different content delivery technologies, including over-the-top (OTT) platform applications.

As per the reports, while speaking at an industry event in Mumbai, Vaghela said that Trai has limited mandate that it could only regulate those whom the government has issued a licence. He further added that currently OTTs do not require a licence to operate, Trai is undertaking research on the matter.

The regulatory body is also mulling to bring a consultation paper on it and make recommendations to the government on the same. Vaghela also said that it would be better for the ecosystem in telecom and broadcasting if the existing players were given some relief when it comes to regulation, rather than introducing new regulations for new players and technologies in these sectors.

