Home Business

CA, CS, CWA come under anti-money laundering law

With this move, professionals would fear undertaking benami transactions on behalf of their clients or helping them to undertake such transactions.

Published: 05th May 2023 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

As a major step towards prevention of money laundering, the Government on Thursday said that the financial transactions made by chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants on behalf of their clients will now come under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is to be noted that only such professionals would get hit by these provisions of PMLA who are holding the certificate of practice. 

According to the Finance Ministry notification, such transactions include buying and selling of any immovable property; managing a client's money, securities or other assets; managing bank, savings or securities accounts; organising contributions to create, operate or manage companies; creating, operating and managing companies, limited liability partnerships or trusts, and buying and selling entities. 

"PMLA aims to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism activity in India. This law intends to control the menace by developing a robust identification and reporting system for suspected financial transactions," Delhi-based CA Rajat Mohan said. 

"Government of India isolating select professions over the menace would not be a proper long-term policy framework for the economy. Policymakers must work on an inclusive solution whereby trouble makers, irrespective of their educational background, are reprimanded," Mohan further added. 

Meanwhile, Pune-based Pritam Mahure said that the likely reasons behind this step is Government's commitment to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as a few professional's involvement/role in certain suspicious and fake-invoicing-related transactions. 

"Professionals who maintain high professional and moral standards may not worry much although they need to do detailed KYC before working with clients. Interestingly, while CA, CS and CWA are covered, Advocates are left out," Mahure added.

With this move, professionals would fear undertaking benami transactions on behalf of their clients or helping them to undertake such transactions. In case, any professional fails to comply with these provisions, then it may lead to penalties, fines, or prosecution. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMLA
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp