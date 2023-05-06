Home Business

Government to launch special drive to detect fake GSTINs

The government is planning a major crackdown on GST evasion with a nation-wide special drive to detect fake and suspicious GST registrations.

Published: 06th May 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Express Illustration

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is planning a major crackdown on GST evasion with a nation-wide special drive to detect fake and suspicious GST registrations. The principal commissioner of GST in an internal letter to all principal chief commissioners, chief commissioners and principal commissioners has said the fake registrations are being used to fraudulently pass on input tax credit to unscrupulous recipients by issuing invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services or both.

In order to curb this menace and check loss of revenue, the GST department is planning a coordinated drive from May 16 to July  15, 2023, to detect such entities. The decision to launch a special drive was taken during the National Coordination Meeting of the state and central GST officers held on April 24, 2023. It has been decided that common guidelines will be issued to ensure uniformity in the action by the field formations and for effective coordination and monitoring of the action taken during the special drive.

GST Network, the entity that provides IT backbone for administration of GST, will identify fake GST Identification Numbers (GSTINs) and share the same with state and central tax authorities for necessary action. Field formations may also supplement this list by data analysis at their own end using various available analytical tools as well as through human intelligence, Aadhar database, and other local learnings.

Once the list is provided to field officers, suspicious GSTINs will be verified in a time-bound manner. If, after detailed verification, it is found that the taxpayer is non-existent and fictitious, then the tax officer may initiate action for suspension and cancellation of the registration of the taxpayer. The GST department has so far unearthed GST frauds amounting to Rs 1.01 lakh crore and recovered Rs 21,000 crore in taxes in 2022-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST registrations fake GSTINs
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp