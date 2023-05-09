‘Ban diesel-run 4-wheelers in cities with 10L population’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India should ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheelers in cities with over 10 lakh population and switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles by 2027, according to a report commissioned by the petroleum ministry.

According to the report, diesel city buses should not be added to the fleet in urban areas for about 10 years. The panel submitted its report to the government in February this year. The panel headed by former Oil Secretary Tarun Kapoor suggested phasing out motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers with internal combustion engines by 2035.

“Electric vehicles (EVs) may be promoted as the optimal solution in preparing for phasing out internal combustion engine two/three wheeler vehicles by 2035. In the intermediate period, policy support for ethanol-blended fuel with an increasing blend ratio needs to be given,” reads the report.

It called for four-wheelers, including passenger cars and taxis, to partially shift to electric and partially to ethanol-blended petrol with about 50% share in each category.“ A ban on diesel-powered four-wheelers in all million-plus cities and all towns with high pollution has to be enforced in five years, i.e. by 2027,” the report said.

Transitioning to EVs and CNG as transition fuel (up to 10-15 years) has been emphasised. To boost electric vehicle use in the country, the report said the government should consider a “targeted extension” of incentives given under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles scheme (FAME) to beyond March 31.

