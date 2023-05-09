Home Business

LinkedIn closes China service, cuts over 700 jobs

The company had introduced a unique domestic version of the career networking platform operated locally in order to comply.

Published: 09th May 2023 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

LinkedIn logo

LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

Social networking firm LinkedIn announced Tuesday that it will close down its last service available in China, citing "fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate".

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn was one of the few US technology companies to successfully operate a social media site in China, where the internet is heavily regulated and censored.

The company had introduced a unique domestic version of the career networking platform operated locally in order to comply.

In 2021, new sign-ups for the LinkedIn app in mainland China were suspended by the firm, which referenced a "significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China".

Microsoft then replaced it with a simplified version called InCareer, which allowed local professionals to continue to find and apply for jobs as well as stay connected with their network.

"After careful consideration, we've made the decision to discontinue InCareer effective August 9, 2023," the platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Despite our initial progress, InCareer faced fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate, which ultimately led us to the decision of discontinuing the service" in China, LinkedIn said.

An email from CEO Ryan Roslansky published online added that pulling out of China would result in "a reduction of roles for 716 employees".

The US firm once achieved a rapid rise in the country, benefiting from a culture of connections, or "guanxi", in which one's contacts and professional network are essential assets.

However, LinkedIn has been marginalised in recent years as innovative local apps have surged in popularity.

Most US internet giants -- including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube -- have long been blocked in China as they fail to comply with strict and often murky regulations.

Tech firms operating in the country are pressured to block unwanted content and topics considered politically sensitive in the name of social stability.

LinkedIn has come under fire in recent years for removing the accounts of dissidents and erasing content on sensitive issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LinkedIn China India layoffs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp