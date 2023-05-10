‘No decision yet on diesel-run vehicle ban in major cities’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The petroleum ministry on Tuesday clarified that it had not taken any decision on the recommendations of a government committee on diesel car ban in the cities with population of over 10 lakh by 2027.

The government said the suggestions of Energy Transition Advisory Committee (ETAC), formed under the direction of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, relate to multiple ministries and a range of stakeholders including states. “Consultation with various stakeholders on the report is yet to be initiated. No decision has yet been taken on ETAC recommendations,” tweeted the ministry. The report of the ETAC, headed by former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor, also suggested blending of liquid petroleum gas with compressed biogas made from urban waste, use of methanol and ethanol as cooking fuel, and electric or solar-based cooking.

The panel recommended to phase out scooter, motorcycle and threewheelers with internal combustion engine by 2035 as India aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. The ministry said the committee has made wide ranging and forward-looking recommendations for shift to low-carbon energy and it has a futuristic outlook.

