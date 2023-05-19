Nitin Sandesara-promoted Sterling Oil Resources to undergo insolvency proceedings after default on SBI loan

Nitin Sandesara, who along with members of his family has been declared a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, is one of the top wilful defaulters in the country. His company Sterling Biotech owed Rs 1,158 crore to Indian banks. NCLT ordered liquidation of Sterling Biotech after the corporate insolvency resolution process failed to find any takers for the company. Sterling Biotech was acquired by US start-up Perfect Day Inc after paying Rs 638 crore to financial creditors.