Infosys now asks employees to work from office thrice a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made it mandatory for its employees to work from office for all five days a week, the country's second largest IT services company Infosys has now asked some employees in entry to mid-level roles to work from the office thrice a week from November 20.

Some select employees have been asked to come into the office 10 days a month. From March 2020 many of the company's employees have been working from home. Only some employees have been working from the offices for the past few quarters depending on clients' requirements.

Infosys in its recent earnings conference said that they want to remain flexible with its employees.

"Every quarter, every week, we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said.

"But in general, our view is we want to support this flexible approach. It is something that we believe is appropriate, given how we have set up the work-from-home infrastructure. And so, we will continue with it at this stage," he added.

This announcement also comes at a time when the company's founder Narayana Murthy has urged the youth of the country to work 12 hours a day. He also said that youngsters must say, 'This is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week'.

According to HR experts, return to office is inevitable and many companies have made it mandatory for its employees to work from office at least thrice a week.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) made it mandatory for its employees to work from office for all five days a week, the country's second largest IT services company Infosys has now asked some employees in entry to mid-level roles to work from the office thrice a week from November 20. Some select employees have been asked to come into the office 10 days a month. From March 2020 many of the company's employees have been working from home. Only some employees have been working from the offices for the past few quarters depending on clients' requirements. Infosys in its recent earnings conference said that they want to remain flexible with its employees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Every quarter, every week, we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue on," Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys, said. "But in general, our view is we want to support this flexible approach. It is something that we believe is appropriate, given how we have set up the work-from-home infrastructure. And so, we will continue with it at this stage," he added. This announcement also comes at a time when the company's founder Narayana Murthy has urged the youth of the country to work 12 hours a day. He also said that youngsters must say, 'This is my country, I want to work 70 hours a week'. According to HR experts, return to office is inevitable and many companies have made it mandatory for its employees to work from office at least thrice a week. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp