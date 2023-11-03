Home Business

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

AI will be smarter than the smartest human, he added.

Published: 03rd November 2023 01:03 PM

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

By IANS

LONDON: Deadly robots that can climb trees, AI that may render all jobs obsolete and a work-less future are a near possibility for humanity, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

There will come a time where no job is needed as AI will be the “most disruptive force in history”, he told Sunak in a wide-ranging conversation here late on Thursday, reports the BBC

AI will be smarter than the smartest human, said Musk.

"We are seeing the most destructive force in history here. You can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction but AI will do everything,” he added.

"It's both good and bad -- one of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life," the X owner added.

He said that there is a safety concern, especially with humanoid robots.

“At least a car can't chase you into a building or up a tree," he told the audience.

Sunak replied: "You're not selling this."

The UK Prime Minister had an "in conversation" event with the billionaire after the successful AI safety summit attended by more than 100 world leaders.

Throughout the wide-ranging and chummy discussion, Musk held court as the Prime Minister asked most of the questions.

The event was held in a lavish hall in central London's Lancaster House.

There was also agreement on the possibilities AI presents for youth learning, with Musk saying it could be "the best and most patient tutor”.

As concerns grow about the disruption that AI might bring, India, along with 27 other countries, including the US and the UK, and the European Union, have signed a declaration pledging to work on the assessment of risks linked with AI at the first-ever 'AI Safety Summit' hosted by Sunak.

TAGS
AI Elon Musk Rishi Sunak

