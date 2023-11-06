State-owned IOC buys MPL for Rs 148 crore

Home Business

MPL is having oil and gas exploration block located in Cambay Basin, Gujarat.

Indian Oil Corp. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has acquired Mercator Petroleum for about Rs 148 crore in an insolvency proceeding, according to regulatory filings by the company. 

“The resolution plan submitted by IOC for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in Mercator Petroleum Limited (MPL) has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated November 2, 2023 under the relevant provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016,” the firm said in the filing. 

MPL is having oil and gas exploration block located in Cambay Basin, Gujarat. IndianOil will implement the Resolution Plan and complete the regulatory processes, including obtaining necessary approvals, if any, for successful implementation of Resolution Plan, the company added in the filing.

