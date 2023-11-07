Home Business

TVS Motor launches new autorickshaw - Duramax Plus - for Rs 2.4 lakh

The three-wheeler will be priced at Rs 2.57 lakh for the CNG Variant and Rs 2.36 lakh for the petrol variant.

Published: 07th November 2023 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Duramax model. Duramax Plus is an upgraded version of this model (Image | TVS Motor)

The Duramax model. Duramax Plus is an upgraded version of this model (Image | TVS Motor)

By Online Desk

TVS Motor Company launched a new three-wheeler autorickshaw, TVS King Duramax Plus, and will be available in both CNG and petrol variants.

The three-wheeler will be priced at Rs 2.57 lakh for the CNG Variant and Rs 2.36 lakh for the petrol variant.

The company said the new model boasts of several features such as dual-rated front suspension, a spacious cabin and an all-gear start system.

It also sports what it called a "refreshed front look, featuring a state-of-the-art LED headlamp", it said.

TVS is one of the biggest three-wheeler makers in India, and competes with Bajaj Auto Ltd, the market leader.

"With this addition, we are confident of setting benchmarks in style, performance, and safety, ensuring that every journey is nothing short of exceptional," said Rajat Gupta, Commercial Mobility Business Head of TVS Motor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TVS Motor Product Launch Automobiles Online Exclusive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp