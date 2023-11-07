TVS Motor launches new autorickshaw - Duramax Plus - for Rs 2.4 lakh

By Online Desk

TVS Motor Company launched a new three-wheeler autorickshaw, TVS King Duramax Plus, and will be available in both CNG and petrol variants.

The three-wheeler will be priced at Rs 2.57 lakh for the CNG Variant and Rs 2.36 lakh for the petrol variant.

The company said the new model boasts of several features such as dual-rated front suspension, a spacious cabin and an all-gear start system.

It also sports what it called a "refreshed front look, featuring a state-of-the-art LED headlamp", it said.

TVS is one of the biggest three-wheeler makers in India, and competes with Bajaj Auto Ltd, the market leader.

"With this addition, we are confident of setting benchmarks in style, performance, and safety, ensuring that every journey is nothing short of exceptional," said Rajat Gupta, Commercial Mobility Business Head of TVS Motor.

