'Rummy and poker games of skill': Industry welcomes Madras High Court verdict against TN’s online game ban

CHENNAI: After Madras High Court has ruled against Tamil Nadu government’s ban on online games of rummy and poker saying both these games are not a game of chance, e-Gaming Federation (EGF) said it is yet another validation for the legitimate online skill gaming industry

Anuraag Saxena, chief executive officer of EGF said, “The verdict today by the Madras HC holding online Rummy and Poker as games of skill is yet another validation for the legitimate online skill gaming industry. Time and again, the Indian judiciary has struck down provisions seeking blanket prohibitions on skill gaming as ultra vires the constitution. A forward-looking policy has the potential to significantly drive and support the growth of this emerging sector.”

He said central as well as state governments have realised the sector’s potential as an employment and revenue generator and this decision will further investor confidence, and encourage innovation. “We are optimistic that judgments like this will urge state governments to explore more progressive policy frameworks and regulatory structures for the sector,” he said.

Tamil Nadu government recently appointed chairperson and members of Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority to oversee the functioning of online games providers in the state, will collect and maintain information and data with regard to activities of online game providers besides advising the government on any matter pertaining to online gaming.

