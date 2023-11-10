Home Business

'Rummy and poker games of skill': Industry welcomes Madras High Court verdict against TN’s online game ban

A forward-looking policy has the potential to  significantly drive and support the growth of this emerging sector.”

Published: 10th November 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 12:39 PM

Online games have been gaining popularity in India rapidly.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After  Madras High Court has ruled against Tamil Nadu government’s ban on  online games of rummy and poker saying both these games are not a game  of chance, e-Gaming Federation (EGF) said it is yet another  validation for the legitimate online skill gaming industry

Anuraag  Saxena, chief executive officer of EGF said, “The verdict today by the  Madras HC holding online Rummy and Poker as games of skill is yet another validation for the legitimate online skill gaming industry. Time and again, the Indian judiciary has struck down provisions seeking blanket prohibitions on skill gaming as ultra vires  the constitution. A forward-looking policy has the potential to  significantly drive and support the growth of this emerging sector.”

He said central as well as state governments have realised the sector’s potential as an employment and revenue generator and this decision will further investor confidence, and encourage innovation. “We are optimistic that judgments like this will urge state governments to explore more progressive policy frameworks and regulatory structures for the sector,” he said.

Tamil  Nadu government recently appointed chairperson and members of Tamil  Nadu Online Gaming Authority to oversee the functioning of online games providers in the state, will collect and maintain information and data with regard to activities of online game providers besides advising the government on any matter pertaining to online gaming. 

