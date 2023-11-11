Home Business

Retail holding in NSE cos all-time high at 7.62%

The share of the government (as promoter) increased to a five-year high of 8.79% in September.

Published: 11th November 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The share of retail investors in companies listed on the NSE touched an all-time high of 7.62% in the September quarter from 7.50% in June quarter, according to Prime infobase data released on Friday.

Retail investors, defined as individuals with up to Rs 2 lakh shareholding in a company, bought a net of Rs 7,596 crore during the quarter. The holding of retail investors increased in 969 companies where average stock price has jumped 17.4%. Retail traders share decreased in 876 companies, where average stock price improved 21.85%.

The share of the government (as promoter) increased to a five-year high of 8.79% in September. However, over a 14-year period, the share of the government declined from 22.48% on June 30, 2009. 

It is primarily due to the divestment programme, lack of adequate new listings and lackluster performance of many central public sector enterprises relative to their private peers, according to Pranav Haldea, managing director of  Prime Database Group.

