Home Business

Nepal to ban TikTok as it 'disturbs social harmony'

TikTok is the sixth most used social platform in the world, according to the We Are Social marketing agency.

Published: 13th November 2023 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tik Tok. (Photo | AP)

Tik Tok. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KATHMANDU: Nepal said Monday it will ban TikTok, citing the app's negative effects on the country's social harmony.

The popular video-sharing platform, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules and for its potential harmful impact on youth.

"The decision to ban was made today, and relevant authorities are currently addressing the technical issues," Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said.

Sharma said the decision was made because TikTok was consistently used to share content that "disturbs social harmony and disrupts family structures and social relations".

She did not specify what had triggered the ban.

Hours after the decision was made public, videos on the ban had thousands on views on TikTok.

Gagan Thapa, leader of the Nepali Congress party which is part of the ruling coalition, said the government's intention seems to be to "stifle freedom of expression".

ALSO READ | Social media addiction linked to aggression in kids: Survey

"Regulation is necessary to discourage those who abuse social media, but shutting down social media in the name of regulation is completely wrong," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The decision comes days after Nepal introduced a directive requiring social media platforms operating in the country to set up offices.

TikTok is the sixth most used social platform in the world, according to the We Are Social marketing agency.

Multiple countries have sought to tighten controls on social media due to their potential impact on children.

TikTok's owner, ByteDance, is Chinese, but the company rejects critics who accuse it of being under Beijing's direct control.

Although it lags behind the likes of Meta's long-dominant trio of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, its growth among young people far outstrips its competitors.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tik Tok

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp