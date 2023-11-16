Manipal group tries its hand at test prep app

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Karnataka-based Manipal Education and Medical group has recently launched MedAce, a mobile-first app focusing on students preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG), Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), INICET and National Exit Test (NExT).

It also provides basic science classes as supplementary education for first and second year medical graduates. Speaking to the media in the city, Ravi Panchanadhan, MD and CEO of Manipal Global Education Services said there is no focus on the subscription in next 15 months. It is currently focusing on adoption, improving content quality, building the app, taking feedback and rebuilding, he said.

When asked about the post-pandemic dip in online course enrollment, he said online courses are here to stay. Students learn best when they do surgical and clinical projects and audio visual mediums and it is a very good supplement to medical students apart from learning from faculty, he said.



