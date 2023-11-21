Rupee closes at all-time low of 83.35/USD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Weighted down by negative trend in the domestic stock market and foreign fund inflows, rupee fell by 9 paise to settle at all-time low of 83.35 against the US dollar on Monday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 83.25 and settled at its lifetime low level of 83.35 against the greenback, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

According to forex traders, the local currency tumbled mainly on account of foreign fund outflows and the negative trends in the equities market. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.42% lower at 103.48. On Friday, rupee settled at 83.26 against the US currency. Earlier, the domestic currency closed at its lowest level of 83.33 against the dollar on November 13. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.66% to $81.14 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 139.58 points or 0.21% to settle at 65,655.15 points. The Nifty declined 37.80 points or 0.19% to 19,694.00 points. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they sold shares worth `477.76 crore, according to exchange data. Meanwhile, forex kitty fell by $462 million to $590.321 billion for the week ended November 10.

