Petition against Grover for disclosing confidential info

The company also filed a criminal complaint with EOW on 17 counts, including cheating, siphoning, criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of funds, against Grover and family.

Published: 25th November 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BharatPe’s parent company Resilient Innovations has filed a fresh case in the Delhi High Court against Ashneer Grover seeking an interim injunction to restrain him from disclosing confidential information of BharatPe as Grover recently posted on X about the equity allocation and secondary components undertaken by the company in Series E funding round, led by Tiger Global.

Grover has deleted the tweet now, and through his counsel, issued an apology, which was accepted by the bench. The court noted that Grover is bound by his obligations under the employment agreement. Grover’s counsel argued that he is entitled to disclose information when required by law and he needs this information for responding to the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) investigation. Now the matter will be heard at the next date of hearing.

BharatPe’s counsel argued Grover has violated his confidentiality obligations under the employment agreement by publishing confidential information pertaining to affairs of the company, and that he continues to retain that information despite the positive obligation under the employment agreement to return after he resigned. The fintech unicorn had filed a civil suit and a criminal complaint against Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, and other family members for misappropriation of company funds. BharatPe has sought over Rs 88 crore in damages from them.

The company also filed a criminal complaint with EOW on 17 counts, including cheating, siphoning, criminal breach of trust and embezzlement of funds, against Grover and family.  The accusations against Grover and family members also include illegitimate payments to the tune of Rs 7.6 crore to bogus HR consultants on the basis of 86 false and forged invoices and inflated and undue payments via passthrough vendors connected to the accused persons to the detriment of the company.

A status report from the EOW showed eight HR consultancy firms had links to relatives of Grover’s wife.
Last week, Grover and wife were stopped at the IGI Airport while they were trying to board a plane to New York due to a lookout circular issued against the two for alleged fraud at BharatPe.

