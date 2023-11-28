TCS asked to pay $210 mn fine to DXC Technology

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been asked to pay a $210 million fine to DXC Technology (formerly CSC) by a Texas court in a trade secret case. This comes days after the US Supreme Court confirmed a punitive damages award of $140 million in the Epic Systems case.

According to reports, the jury agreed that the company had wilfully and maliciously misappropriated both source and confidential documentation by improper means awarding CSC $140 million in damages with another $70 million for unjust enrichment.

TCS in a statement said, “TCS respectfully disagrees with the jury’s advisory verdict. The matter will now be decided by the court, which has ordered further briefing from the parties. We plan to continue to litigate this ongoing case. We will have no further comment as the case remains pending.”

CSC and Transamerica had inked a deal in 2014. TCS bagged a deal from Transamerica to enhance its digital capabilities, and in 2019, the DXC lawsuit alleged that TCS hired over 2,000 employees of Transamerica and through whom it got access to CSC’s software.

Recently, in case of Epic case, TCS in its filings said, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in continuation of our prior filings since April 2016, we hereby inform you that in the EPIC Systems Corporation matter, the United States Supreme Court on November 20, 2023 rejected the Company’s petition to file an appeal against the orders passed by the US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, which confirmed the punitive damages award of $140 million passed by the District Court of Wisconsin.”

