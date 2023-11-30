WorkEZ to enter Bengaluru, Coimbatore markets 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Office space provider Work Easy Space Solutions will enter Bengaluru and Coimbatore markets, apart from expanding its presence in Chennai by adding five new centers. This includes a 1.65 lakh sq.ft office space at the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru with nearly 3,300 seats and 1 lakh sq.ft office space at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore close to the airport. It also adds two new centers at Alwarpet and Velachery with 50,000 (600 desks) sq.ft and 1.25 lakh sq.ft (2,500 desks) respectively.

The projects are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024 and cross million square feet in its portfolio from about 6 lakh sq.ft. at present. The capex requirement of Rs 63 core will be met with internal accruals and bank lending.

Sunil Reddy, co-founder and managing director of WorkEZ, said there is a growing demand for Grade A office space in Coimbatore and their office at ORR in Varthur Hobli area, with large scale IT parks and office has a higher absorption rate. It plans to expand further in the southern markets, with a focus on Hyderabad, Vizag, Trivandrum, Cochin markets and hopes to reach 6 million sq.ft player by 2027-28, he said.

Talking about its recently opened office space in Sholinganallur, it said the metro rail connections provide a great opportunity for the area. “We are looking to expand presence in the area with 2,000 seats in Sholinganallur and more in Velachery,” as per a senior executive.

