Seven sectoral group of secretaries submit inputs for PM Vision 2047

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven sectoral groups of secretaries (SGoS), which have been formed to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in framing strategies for his vision 2047, have submitted their inputs to the Prime Minister's Office, a highly-placed official told this newspaper.

According to sources, the SGoS have been created for sectors like research and development in science and technology, finance and economy, health, social justice and development, green and renewable energy, agriculture and allied services.

“The finance ministry has given most of the inputs. Some more inputs are pending, which will be submitted in a few weeks. Science and technology ministry has submitted their views for the vision, while the Health Ministry is still working on it,” a top official confirmed to TNIE. According to the sources, the SGoS have basically laid down the targets to be achieved in the next 25 years for various themes like infrastructure development, innovation in science and digital infrastructure among others.

Before the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi in his interview with PTI had outlined his vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047, free from corruption, casteism, and communalism. He highlighted India’s recent accomplishments, which have positioned it as one of the world’s leading economies.

Earlier this newspaper had reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal a vision document for India in December this year. Think tank NITI Aayog, based on the inputs received by various group of secretaries, is working on the paper.

“This document will provide a roadmap to tackle the upcoming challenges that India will face in the coming decades. The focus will shift from resolving the challenges of the past to addressing future challenges. The vision, known as PM’s Vision 2047, will lay out strategies for the future development of the country,” another top official said.

NEW DELHI: Seven sectoral groups of secretaries (SGoS), which have been formed to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in framing strategies for his vision 2047, have submitted their inputs to the Prime Minister's Office, a highly-placed official told this newspaper. According to sources, the SGoS have been created for sectors like research and development in science and technology, finance and economy, health, social justice and development, green and renewable energy, agriculture and allied services. “The finance ministry has given most of the inputs. Some more inputs are pending, which will be submitted in a few weeks. Science and technology ministry has submitted their views for the vision, while the Health Ministry is still working on it,” a top official confirmed to TNIE. According to the sources, the SGoS have basically laid down the targets to be achieved in the next 25 years for various themes like infrastructure development, innovation in science and digital infrastructure among others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Before the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi in his interview with PTI had outlined his vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047, free from corruption, casteism, and communalism. He highlighted India’s recent accomplishments, which have positioned it as one of the world’s leading economies. Earlier this newspaper had reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reveal a vision document for India in December this year. Think tank NITI Aayog, based on the inputs received by various group of secretaries, is working on the paper. “This document will provide a roadmap to tackle the upcoming challenges that India will face in the coming decades. The focus will shift from resolving the challenges of the past to addressing future challenges. The vision, known as PM’s Vision 2047, will lay out strategies for the future development of the country,” another top official said.