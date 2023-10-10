Home Business

Skyroot signs MoUs with French space firms to launch satellites on its Vikram rockets

Hyderabad-based Skyroot became the country's first private player to launch a rocket (Vikram S) into space in 2022.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Space-tech startup Skyroot Aerospace has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with French satellite companies for procurement of its launch services in the upcoming Vikram 1 mission and future missions.

The MoUs signed at the Skyroot facility in Hyderabad are expected to turn into procurement of the startup's launch services over single or multi-launch agreements.

The MoU with the leading French earth observation constellation operator Prométhée Earth Intelligence is to provide satellite launch services on Vikram rockets for their earth observation constellation (JAPETUS). Olivier Piepsz, the Chief Executive of Prométhée, was quoted as saying that 50% of their satellites require specific orbital requirements, making Skyroot's Vikram launch vehicles an ideal choice for deploying a portion of their satellite constellation.

The other MoU is a trilateral agreement with Expleo and ConnectSAT for building its OSIRIS satellite constellation. Expleo will provide reconfigurable software for ConnectSAT's IoT Satellite, set to launch on the Vikram-I rocket.
 
These MoUs were signed during the visit of a French business delegation. Pawan Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot, said Skyroot's space launches are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for global operators aiming to build futuristic satellite constellations.

