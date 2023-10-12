Home Business

Govt notifies several changes to PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights

This change applies particularly to captive consumption or supplies to group companies. In line with this, the definition of ‘Arm’s length’ has also been amended.

Published: 12th October 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

air conditioners

Image of air conditioners used for repr esentational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday announced key changes to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods, specifically air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights to simplify its operation and enhance the ease of doing business in the sector. 

This was done in response to feedback from beneficiaries and industry associations.  

One notable change is the adoption of the cost-plus method, which replaces the previous comparable uncontrolled price (CUP) method for calculating sales prices. This change applies particularly to captive consumption or supplies to group companies.

In line with this, the definition of ‘Arm’s length’ has also been amended.

According to the revised guidelines, the scheme will now include investments in tool rooms for manufacturing moulds & dies as eligible capital investments. 

An extension of one year has also been granted for informing the authorities about the establishment of additional manufacturing facilities.

Previously, beneficiaries had two years to provide this information.

In terms of administrative procedures, the last date for claim submission and refunding excess incentives has been revised. This change allows beneficiaries to rectify any discrepancies between statutory compliance and the records provided at the time of filing claims.

Furthermore, the Administrative Ministry will now conduct site visits to ensure compliance with the scheme guidelines.

Additionally, the scheme now permits the roll-over of bank guarantees. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PLI scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp