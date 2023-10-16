Flipkart’s shopping fest sees 1.4 billion visits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 10th edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) witnessed 1.4 billion customer visits over early access and seven days of the shopping festival, which concluded on Sunday.

The company said that it delivered products to remote regions such as Andaman, Hayuliang (Arunachal Pradesh), Choglamsar (Ladakh), Kutch (Gujarat) and Longewala (Rajasthan).

"This year also saw the largest fleet of women wishmasters compared to the previous TBBD editions. Flipkart's Kirana partners delivered over 4 million packages in the first 4 days of TBBD'23," a statement said.

New on-app experiences such as Flippi (a Chat GPT-powered shopping assistant), Vibes (video-led browsing experience), and SPOYL (Gen Z Fashion experience), saw great traction, with about 4X increase in engagement compared to the pre-festive period, the e-commerce company said.

Flipkart claimed that the artisan community, onboarded under its Samarth programme, observed a 6-fold growth compared to the pre-festive period.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said the company created one lakh new job opportunities across supply chain, including fulfillment centers, sortation centers, and delivery hubs.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and New Delhi drove the highest demand for small appliances such as Juicer Mixer and Electric Kettles, and 4k Televisions in the large segment, the company said.

(With PTI inputs)

