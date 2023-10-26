TCS gets notice over delay in onboarding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Maharashtra, has taken cognizance of onboarding delay and has issued a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) had urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to intervene in onboarding delays and filed a complaint.

It has taken a stand on behalf of over 2,000 lateral recruits who have been affected by the delay in their onboarding process by TCS. The department has asked a few TCS executives to meet the officials and discuss the situation on November 2. TCS didn’t respond to the queries sent by this newspaper.

NITES has raised various demands including collaboration with the affected employees to identify alternative employment opportunities within TCS and to pay the affected employees their full salaries for the months for which their onboarding has been delayed.

As per sources, there has been a delay in onboarding for at least three to six months now. In the past a few quarters, some IT firms have been delaying onboarding freshers. Both Infosys and Wipro recently said they would honour all offers they have made. NITES demanded that the company should provide the affected employees with access to TCS’s employee assistance programme.

