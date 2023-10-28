Data protection rules likely soon: Vaishnaw

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, are being prepared and very soon will be approved and notified for public consultation, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Friday on the sidelines of India Mobile Congress (IMC).

Speaking to the reporters, he said in parallel, data architecture required for the data protection board is also being prepared. “Draft rules will be approved and notified for public consultation very soon. In parallel, data architecture is also being worked out. After that, the rules will be introduced in the parliamentary session and then the implementation process will start,” the minister said. He clarified that the rules will be implemented in one go and no extension will be given to the IT companies. He added that the IT companies have welcomed the new rules and they are ready for it.

Vaishnav added that seven firms have received approval for the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for semiconductor making in India. Besides this, he also revealed that nearly 80% of the equipment utilised for 5G deployment is domestically produced. He emphasised that telecom equipment designed and manufactured in India are now being exported to 72 countries. Vaishnav stated that the quality of these products is unrivaled worldwide, enabling India to compete on equal footing in terms of quality with the top manufacturers across the globe.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address at IMC expressed confidence in India’s technological progress, stating that the future is already unfolding. “Looking at the advancement of technology in India, I can easily say, the future is here and now. After going through all the demos of 6G, AI, cybersecurity, drone or space sector, the coming years are going to be different,” PM Modi said in his keynote speech.

