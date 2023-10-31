Adanis to invest Rs 4L cr in Mundra; To diversify into solar, wind energy

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

MUNDRA: Mundra, a rustic town town with less than 1,000 families living there, has undergone a transformation over the last 25 years with an investment of `70,000 crore by Adani Group. Bustling with activity with the development of ports, solar and wind turbine plants and the proposed copper smelter, the dusty town in Rann of Kutch is expected to generate 35,000 jobs by investing nearly `3.5 lakh crore to `4 lakh crore in the next six years, as per a spokesman from the Group.

Mundra port, which is likely to get a new cargo in copper with the coming up of `8,783 crore Kutch Copper Limited, a subsidiary of the group’s flagship Adani Enterprises, has been bustling with activity. An official told the visiting journalists from Chennai, the $8.31 billion expansion of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL) in Mundra include building new container terminals at a cost of `1,239 crore, besides building oil super tankers at its flagship Mundra port in Gujarat for crude imported by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL).

It is planning a `34,000 polyvinyl chloride (PVC) project in Mundra, which will help in the development of petrochemical cluster in the region. Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) has set up a Solar Photovoltaic Manufacturing, which has a capacity to generate 4Gw of water. “We are planning to expand it to 10GW,” said an official

Currently, 10,500 solar panels are manufactured in the plant. “We plan to enhance capacity of the solar panels. Currently, we are using Mono perc technology, which generatesd 540 watts and we plan to migrate to topcon technology, which will help produce 640 watts. The technology keeps upgrading in solar panels,” said a plant official.

The official said almost all the solar panels made in Mundra is exported to the US and the remaining are sent to the world’s largest hybrid power park in Gujarat’s Khavda desert in Kutch district. The project will be capable of generating 20 GW of green energy.

