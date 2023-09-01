Amazon to use Gen-AI tool to help small businesses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon India on Thursday announced that it will introduce a generative AI-based personal digital assistant called Amazon SahAI. It will provide personalised assistance to new and existing sellers on its marketplace.

The personal assistant provides customised support to sellers on Amazon. and reduces their workload by simplifying time-consuming and complex steps such as registration, listing, and advertising support among others, Amazon said.

It has also signed an MoU with India Post to simplify cross-border logistics for MSME exporters and also with Indian Railways for faster deliveries of seller orders to customers. “We are excited about the growth and the long-term potential in the Indian market and the opportunity to serve millions of consumers and sellers in India.

We had recently announced an incremental investment of $15 billion in India across all our businesses by 2030 and will continue to be a partner in India’s growth,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP of India & Emerging Markets, Amazon.

He shared the company’s future outlook in India at the fourth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit on Thursday. It opened its logistics and supply chain capabilities to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands across India via multi-channel fulfilment capabilities.

BENGALURU: Amazon India on Thursday announced that it will introduce a generative AI-based personal digital assistant called Amazon SahAI. It will provide personalised assistance to new and existing sellers on its marketplace. The personal assistant provides customised support to sellers on Amazon. and reduces their workload by simplifying time-consuming and complex steps such as registration, listing, and advertising support among others, Amazon said. It has also signed an MoU with India Post to simplify cross-border logistics for MSME exporters and also with Indian Railways for faster deliveries of seller orders to customers. “We are excited about the growth and the long-term potential in the Indian market and the opportunity to serve millions of consumers and sellers in India.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); We had recently announced an incremental investment of $15 billion in India across all our businesses by 2030 and will continue to be a partner in India’s growth,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP of India & Emerging Markets, Amazon. He shared the company’s future outlook in India at the fourth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit on Thursday. It opened its logistics and supply chain capabilities to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands across India via multi-channel fulfilment capabilities.