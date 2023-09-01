Home Business

iPhone distributor Redington appoints V S Hariharan as new CEO

According to a press release issued by the company, the new CEO has over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and general management at the global, regional and national levels.

01st September 2023

Distributor of Apple’s iPhone Redington's new CEO, V S Hariharan.

Distributor of Apple’s iPhone Redington has announced the appointment of their new CEO V S Hariharan.

Hariharan, who served as the company’s Independent Director stepped down from his previous post today. He will be taking in the new role for a period of three years with effect from 11 September 2023.

According to a press release issued by the company, VS Hariharan has over 25 years of experience in sales, marketing and general management at the global, regional and national levels in the IT Industry.

His career mosaic is made up of a rich tapestry of roles across myriad sectors – from country-specific to global organizations.

Hariharan has held leadership positions at Wipro and Hewlett-Packard, HP, Graphics Solutions Business Asia Pacific and more.

In a letter to the company, Hariharan wrote that he will also be stepping down as a Member of the Risk Management, CSR and ESG Committee, and SAR Share Allotment Committee of the Company.

He further added that there are no other material reasons for his resignation and that he does not hold any directorships as well as memberships in other listed entities.

