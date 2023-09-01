Rahul demands JPC probe into charges against Adani

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reiterated his demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Gautam Adani and its alleged $1 billion money trails through shell companies and two foreign nationals.

The Congress MP attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for protecting Adani and his brother Vinod Adani despite several revelations of their murky business deals and share price manipulation.

Gandhi said the Prime Minister should come clean on the issue, and conduct a JPC probe into the allegations that Adani family associates invested hundreds of millions via Mauritius-based obscure investment funds.

“The news reports by two prominent financial newspapers revealed that the institutions used to route money from India to foreign and back in India and inflate the share prices to buy ports and airports and several other assets in India and outside. These newspapers have raised pertinent questions. This is a serious matter. They have got all the documents emails and proof. Why is PM Narendra Modi quiet on this matter? Why the central agencies like CBI and ED are not probing this?’’ he asked. When asked if there are differences of opinion over the demand of JPC, he clarified that there are no differences among India partners on the JPC probe as Adani is a national issue.

He also said there are two foreign nationals, Nasir Ali Shaban Ahli from the UAE and Chang Chung Ling from China who are close associates of Vinod Adani. “How is a Chinese man linked to Adani? It is clearly a security risk and should be probed,” he said.

