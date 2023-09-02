Royal Enfield launches iconic Bullet 350, price starts at Rs 1,73,562 

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royal Enfield tries to cash in on its legacy with the launch of its new 2023 Bullet 350, as the brand is transitioning to the electric vehicles era and increasing competition in the mid-size motorcycle segment. Bullet 350 released on Friday comes with a 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine, the same that powers Meteor, Classic and Hunter. It has three editions -- military red, military black and Bullet Standard in black or maroon. The Bullet Standard is fitted with dual-channel ABS and rear discs, while the other two models have single-channel ABS and a drum brake.

It is priced at (ex-showroom) Rs 1,73,562 for the military black and red, Rs 1,97,436 for the standard, and Rs 2,15,801 for the bullet black gold. It is available for bookings in India from Friday and sale and test rides will begin from September 3. The new Bullet 350 will be available in Europe by the next quarter and will be launched across SAARC, Asia- Pacific regions and Americas in a phased manner, the company said.

It comes with a new digital-analog instrument cluster with LCD information panel. Built around J-series engine platform, Bullet 350 produces 20.2 bhp (brake horsepower) at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm, resulting in strong, low-end grunt, super smooth linear power delivery, Royal Enfield said. First introduced in 1932, it is the longest-running motorcycle model in continuous production in the world, it claimed.

EV business

The launch comes ahead of its first electric vehicle launch scheduled in 2025. It hopes to introduce high-performance EV that attract buyers and change market dynamics. Royal Enfield already has a dedicated 100-member team working on electric motorcycle development and laying business plans. It has roped in Mario Alvisi, a former Ducati veteran to work, along with Mark Wells, as its chief of design.

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield, made a strategic investment of 50 million euros (close to 10.35% equity) in Spain-based Stark Future, a high-performance electric motocross player last December. The company aims to tap into the expertise of Stark in research and development, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.

