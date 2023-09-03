Home Business

Naresh Goyal, family spent Rs 1K crore in company name: ED

According to ED investigations, Goyal and his family members siphoned off bank funds to foreign accounts through unaccounted transactions.

Published: 03rd September 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who was arrested late on Friday night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has been found to have booked dubious personal expenses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the name of the company.

According to ED investigations, Goyal and his family members siphoned off bank funds to foreign accounts through unaccounted transactions. As per the ED, Jet Airways has also diverted funds to overseas entities based in Dubai, Ireland and other tax haven countries including the British Virgin Islands, in the garb of General Selling Agents commission, which was paid to related parties and the entities connected to Naresh Goyal and his associates.

