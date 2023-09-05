Home Business

Festive season to create seven lakh new gig jobs: Report

Published: 05th September 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 7 lakh new gig jobs are expected to be created across the country ahead of the festive season. A TeamLease Services report has forecasted about 4 lakh new gig jobs across South Indian cities alone in the e-commerce sector.

Bengaluru (40%), followed by Chennai (30%) and Hyderabad (30%) will see the majority of the demand. While the demand for gig workers during the festive season will remain high across tier-1 cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it will also extend to tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Coimbatore, Kochi and Mysore.

Companies will hire across primary functions like Warehouse Operations (30%), Last-Mile Delivery Personnel (60%) and Call Center Operators (10%). Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head at Teamlease Services said, “Over the last quarter, several prominent e-commerce players have announced their bullish plans for this festive season.” The positive growth synergy in the sector is influenced by the shift in the consumer demographic, and FDI, among other things. 

Compared to last year, TeamLease anticipates a 25% increase in gig jobs pan India. “South is a front-runner and will see quite interesting trends. In the south, gig jobs this year have increased by 30% as against last year,” he added. E-commerce firm Flipkart is gearing up to mark the 10th edition of its annual flagship event, The Big Billion Days, and Flipkart said it will generate over 1 lakh new job opportunities across its supply chain, including fulfilment centres.

