TCS bags $1 billion deal from Jaguar Land Rover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The country's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has bagged a nearly $1 billion deal (800 million pounds) from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to transform and help manage its digital estate, and build a new future-ready, strategic technology architecture.

"TCS has had a longstanding relationship with JLR Digital, spanning over a decade, helping the luxury automaker optimise as well as pursue its growth and innovation agenda. The new partnership, valued at £800 million over the next five years, builds on this relationship, expanding and deepening it further," the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"This is a truly bi-modal partnership where the efficiencies from leaner operations will help fund the new digital core, while our contextual knowledge and expertise will de-risk and accelerate that transformation,” said Anupam Singhal, Business Group Head - Manufacturing, TCS.

TCS has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and is the leading supplier of software and IT services to the UK market, by revenue. It currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland.

Through synergies and economies of scale with suppliers, this partnership will deliver substantial savings for JLR over the next five years, unlocking free cash flow to reinvest into the future. Outside of the new contract, TCS is partnering with JLR to help accelerate its vision of modern luxury client experience tailored to different markets globally, TCS said.

