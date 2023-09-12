30-day time limit for GST e-invoice filing

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GST e-invoice system on Monday announced the enforcement of a 30-day time limit for reporting invoices on e-invoice portals, effective November 1, 2023. The new time limit applies to taxpayers with an aggregate annual turnover of Rs 100 crore or more.

Under the updated advisory by the National Informatics Centre, taxpayers falling into this category will no longer be permitted to report invoices that are older than 30 days from the date of reporting. This restriction encompasses all document types for which Invoice Reference Numbers (IRNs) are required.

The time limit also extends to credit and debit notes, mandating that they must be reported within 30 days from the date of issue. This means that invoices and related documents, such as credit and debit notes, must be reported promptly to comply with the new regulation.

The e-invoice system is for a GST-registered person to upload all the B2B invoices to the Invoice Registration Portal. This development comes as part of ongoing efforts by the GST Authority to refine and strengthen the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, ensuring transparency and accuracy in reporting while simplifying tax compliance for businesses.

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner with AMRG & Associates said, “The GST ecosystem will set a 30-day reporting deadline for invoices on the E-invoicing portal. The new rule would apply to large taxpayers with a threshold revenue of Rs 100 crores and above.

As a result, large taxpayers would not be permitted to declare invoices over 30 days old at the time of reporting.” “The government initially proposed a 7-day time limit for such invoice reporting in April 2023, but the industry strenuously objected. The deadline has been extended to 30 days, which ought to be enough,” Mohan added.

