Apple launches iPhone 15; price starts at Rs 79,900

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: American tech giant Apple on Tuesday launched the iPhone 15 series with a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries. In India, the phone will be available from September 22 and pre-order will start at 5:30 pm on September 15.

The starting price for iPhone 15 in India is Rs 79,900, the iPhone pro Rs 1,34,900 and the iphone Pro Max is Rs 1,59,900.

iPhone 15 Pro with a titanium case and faster chip enables better graphics and mobile gaming. According to the company, the iPhone 15’s satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance.

While unveiling the new phones, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted on X: “Meet iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max! Powered by A17 Pro, which ushers in a new era of Apple Silicon, these products unlock new performance capabilities, amazing photography, next-level gaming, and more. And with an all-new titanium design, they’re our lightest weight Pro models yet!”

Meet iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max! Powered by A17 Pro, which ushers in a new era of Apple Silicon, these products unlock new performance capabilities, amazing photography, next-level gaming, and more. And with an all-new titanium design, they're our lightest weight Pro models yet! pic.twitter.com/kZxWCPj0Vl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

USB-C charging cables are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case of its AirPods Pro devices, which will allow the use of the same charging cables used for iPads and Macs. Last year, Apple began production of iPhone 14 smartphones in India weeks after the launch. Currently, Apple produces 7% of its iPhones in India, and it is planning to increase it to 25% by 2025.

Apple, through its contract manufacturers like Foxconn, Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. (soon to be acquired by Tata Group), started production of iPhones with iPhone SE in 2017. Since then, it has continued to expand its operations in India, leading up to the launch of the iPhone 15.

