Srinivasan K Swamy elected chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations

Swamy is an industry veteran and currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations.

Published: 16th September 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivasan K Swamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Srinivasan K Swamy, executive Chairman of R K Swamy Hansa Group, has been elected as the Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC)  for the year 2023-2024, the organisation said in a statement.  

Swamy is an industry veteran and currently serves as Chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations. In the past, he acted as the President or Chairman of the International Advertising  Association (IAA), India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, and Advertising Standards  Council of India. Earlier, he led All India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Madras Management Association, the statement said.

Swamy was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI). Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of Malayala Manorama, representing publisher members on the Council, was elected as the  Deputy Chairman and Mohit Jain, executive director of Bennett, Coleman & Co. representing publisher members on the Council was elected as the honorary secretary of the Bureau for the year 2023-2024. Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO Media & OOH of Madison Communications, representing Advertising agency members on the  Council, was re-elected as Treasurer. 

