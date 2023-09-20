Home Business

Jio launches 5G wireless access device in eight cities

Jio AirFiber is a device that will connect users to the Internet without any wire, and one can plug it anywhere to get 5G connectivity.

Published: 20th September 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Telecom service provider Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) service Jio AirFiber in eight cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. 

Jio AirFiber is a device that will connect users to the Internet without any wire, and one can plug it anywhere to get 5G connectivity. Jio said the purpose of launching JioAirFibre is to connect users who are without home broadband due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises.

“Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service, JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace. With JioAirFiber, the company is expanding its addressable market to rapidly cover every home in the country with similar quality of service. 

“JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services and broadband via its solutions across education, health, surveillance and smart home,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Currently, Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India.  Its optical-fiber presence puts Jio in close proximity to over 200 million premises.   It said JioAirfiber is an integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband. The company has launched FWA plans under two categories – AirFiber, and AirFiber Max – with prices starting from `599 and with speeds of 30Mbps. 

The users will get access to over 550 digital channels, and over 14 over-the-top (OTT) applications, as well as Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium, among others.  All JioAirFiber plans are available in six and 12 months options, while JioAirFiber Max will be initially available in selected areas only.

