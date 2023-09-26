Home Business

Refex to deploy 10,000 EVs for staff transportation

The company said EV fleet operations typically cost 10% TO 15% more than petrol cars, but still few companies prefer green options. 

Published: 26th September 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Electric cars at the charging point (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Refex Green Mobility, a subsidiary of Refex Industries, a listed entity, announced it will acquire about 10,000 electric cars in three years for employee transportation service across metro cities in the country. 

Currently, it operates nearly 500 electric vehicles at present and targets to strengthen its EV fleet size to 2,000 in a year and further ramp up to 10,000 cars in three years.

Refex started operations in March this year in Bengaluru and expanded to Chennai on Monday. It eyes expansion in Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi. It largely serves corporate clients and bets on environmental social and governance (ESG) regulations to capture the employee transport business with an electric fleet.

Anil Jain, managing director of Refex Group, said scope-3 compliance in ESG makes it necessary for companies and the shift to EVs is driving the demand. As existing contracts end, a lot of new contracts are made for EVs, he added. The company said EV fleet operations typically cost 10% TO 15% more than petrol cars, but still few companies prefer green options. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Refex Green Mobility electric cars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp